Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed

The Zens Medical Centre in Nadi is now temporarily closed as staff members have been identified as close contact of a positive case from Nawaka.

Following a consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Clinic has been advised to close to allow for risk assessment and decontamination of the Nadi Centre.

All the contacts of the positive case have been screened and isolated and Medical Centre is expected to resume operation from tomorrow.

The Namaka clinic will also be closed for a minimum of two weeks starting tomorrow, however, the Lautoka and Ba Centre’s will continue to provide service.