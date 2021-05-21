Home

Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 30, 2021 1:10 pm
The Zens Medical Centre in Nadi [Source: top-rated.online/]

The Zens Medical Centre in Nadi is now temporarily closed as staff members have been identified as close contact of a positive case from Nawaka.

Following a consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Clinic has been advised to close to allow for risk assessment and decontamination of the Nadi Centre.

All the contacts of the positive case have been screened and isolated and Medical Centre is expected to resume operation from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namaka clinic will also be closed for a minimum of two weeks starting tomorrow, however, the Lautoka and Ba Centre’s will continue to provide service.

