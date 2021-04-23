Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers 

People in containment areas not able to attend work should liaise with their employers.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar, says they have not received any complaints as yet and it’s important for both parties to reach a mutual agreement.

Kumar says if there are issues regarding employment during this difficult time they will investigate.

“That will be between the employer and employee. They have got their own contracts and they will have to act according to the contracts. There’s no stoppage regarding the employment over employees going to work. That’s happening. I haven’t received any complaint of such.”

The Ministry along with other staff are distributing 3,000 face masks targeting locations with a mass movement of people.