Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Ministry notes increase in export volume|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:40 pm

People in containment areas not able to attend work should liaise with their employers.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar, says they have not received any complaints as yet and it’s important for both parties to reach a mutual agreement.

Kumar says if there are issues regarding employment during this difficult time they will investigate.

Article continues after advertisement

“That will be between the employer and employee. They have got their own contracts and they will have to act according to the contracts. There’s no stoppage regarding the employment over employees going to work. That’s happening. I haven’t received any complaint of such.”

The Ministry along with other staff are distributing 3,000 face masks targeting locations with a mass movement of people.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.