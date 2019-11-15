Home

Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 28, 2020 7:22 am

A woman in her 60s will be taken in for questioning when she finishes her 14-day mandatory isolation period.

She is alleged to have disobeyed the lawful order.

The suspect who resides in Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua allegedly left her residence breaching the order to self-isolate.

The woman returned from the United States on March 23rd and turned up to the Registrar of Marriage Office in Suva yesterday morning requesting for an urgent procedure of marriage.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has warned that anyone found breaching the self-isolation period as directed by the Ministry of Health will be placed back in isolation and once cleared will be taken straight into Police custody, charged and produced in Court.

