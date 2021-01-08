WHO warns of severe COVID impact

A grim warning has been delivered by the World Health Organization, as the world heads into the second year of COVID-19 impact.

WHO says the pandemic may be tougher than last year, given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more infectious variants circulate.

This comes as new variants of the strain from the United Kingdom and South Africa, has started to affect parts of the world.

Article continues after advertisement

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, says despite their very best efforts, things can go worse.

“More individuals who will need hospitalization, who will need clinical care, who will need ICU beds. And unfortunately despite the best efforts and our ability to provide oxygen, people will die, so we have to do what we can to prevent as many infections as we can.”

Fiji at the moment has no community case after we detected our first infection last march.