WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus

The World Health Organization is leading the coordinated efforts of foreign bodies and missions to help Fiji curb the further spread of COVID-19.

The four latest cases, sees 42 active cases in isolation, nine in border quarantine, 29 locally transmitted cases, and four under investigation for their sources.

With sources unknown for four cases, including that of the man who died on Wednesday, has sent the Fijian health machinery into overdrive.

Article continues after advertisement

WHO, which is already fighting a battle around the world to curb the pandemic, says the Fiji response plan was activated last year, when the first wave hit.

Dr Akeem Ali, World Health Organization’s Representative to the South Pacific says this includes all UN bodies present in Fiji with development partners, who have come together in a joint incidence management team.

He says within the group, they have a partner’s pillar, which involves Australia, New Zealand and the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“The fortunate thing is the preparedness that we have started since last year has put us in a rather advantageous position to respond to this incidence now. As I said earlier on, we hope to contain this, we are doing everything possible to contain this and that it wouldn’t escalate. But of course we don’t leave only on optimism, and therefore we are getting ready to make sure that all the support that Fiji needs, which Fiji is doing quite a lot of good work within the government operators itself to escalate the support dice available, will be supported by us and the donors and all the other development partners, who are currently in Fiji.”

The Health Ministry says COVID-19 has never posed a graver risk to Fijian lives than it does today.