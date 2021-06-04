We don’t get involved says NZ

The New Zealand government will not get involved in the state of affairs of any nation and this applies to Fiji which is fighting the second wave of COVID-19.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, made these comments when asked by the media on our effort in containing the virus.

Fiji as of last night had 624 active cases in isolation and a total of 810 cases during the current outbreak that started in April.

Article continues after advertisement

Mahuta says New Zealand role is to assist and not infringe on any sovereign rights.

“New Zealand isn’t in a position to tell other countries how to respond in a COVID circumstance. All countries are facing similar challenges, we are sharing much information as we can to draw on each other’s experiences. New Zealand has been leaned on also and also in terms of the approach we have taken. But by enlarge, every country needs the willingness of its whole population to support a countrywide response.”

New Zealand says it has assisted in providing vaccines and also budgetary support so far.