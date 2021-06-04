Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|We don’t get involved says NZ|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

We don’t get involved says NZ

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 10, 2021 4:30 pm
New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta. [Source: Google]

The New Zealand government will not get involved in the state of affairs of any nation and this applies to Fiji which is fighting the second wave of COVID-19.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, made these comments when asked by the media on our effort in containing the virus.

Fiji as of last night had 624 active cases in isolation and a total of 810 cases during the current outbreak that started in April.

Article continues after advertisement

Mahuta says New Zealand role is to assist and not infringe on any sovereign rights.

“New Zealand isn’t in a position to tell other countries how to respond in a COVID circumstance. All countries are facing similar challenges, we are sharing much information as we can to draw on each other’s experiences. New Zealand has been leaned on also and also in terms of the approach we have taken. But by enlarge, every country needs the willingness of its whole population to support a countrywide response.”

New Zealand says it has assisted in providing vaccines and also budgetary support so far.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.