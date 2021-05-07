Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting.

The people of Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham are happy their containment border is open.

FBC News visited the community with residents already out and about doing normal chores.

Resident Katiteba says being in isolation was challenging especially for a family of 21 people in one household.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our family members from Nabua, they bought food for us and they drop it up there and the police came and they deliver the food down here.”

Katiteba adds the restriction has allowed them to spend quality time with family at the same time protecting them from being exposed to the virus.

Another resident, Mosese Tamanitoakula says he is happy with the swift action of the government in locking down their community.

Tamanitoakula says he hopes COVID-19 in Fiji will be fully contained soon.

“Finally little bit of freedom, still it’s under control and I’m looking forward to going back to work now with all the borders open.”

Meanwhile, the students of Adi Maopa Secondary School from Lau who were also stuck in the community are expected to be released to their relatives later today.