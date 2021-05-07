Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 12:54 pm
Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting.

The people of Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham are happy their containment border is open.

FBC News visited the community with residents already out and about doing normal chores.

Resident Katiteba says being in isolation was challenging especially for a family of 21 people in one household.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our family members from Nabua, they bought food for us and they drop it up there and the police came and they deliver the food down here.”

Katiteba adds the restriction has allowed them to spend quality time with family at the same time protecting them from being exposed to the virus.

Another resident, Mosese Tamanitoakula says he is happy with the swift action of the government in locking down their community.

Tamanitoakula says he hopes COVID-19 in Fiji will be fully contained soon.

“Finally little bit of freedom, still it’s under control and I’m looking forward to going back to work now with all the borders open.”

Meanwhile, the students of Adi Maopa Secondary School from Lau who were also stuck in the community are expected to be released to their relatives later today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.