COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Wainitarawau lockdown extended

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 12:45 pm
The lockdown in Wainitarau Settlement in Cunningham will be determined in the next few days.

Fiji’s Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says that although all the test result have been confirmed, the central division contact-tracing team need to match them against the name that they have for the contacts.

“All the tests so far have been negative, but we need to make sure that list have been tested, so that’s with the divisional team and an announcement will need to be made in the next day or two.”

The lockdown was initially meant to be lifted yesterday.

