VMSA ready to assist Fiji

The Victorian Multicultural Sports Association from Australia stands ready to assist Fiji in times of need.

President Victor Kumar says despite them residing in Australia, they feel for Fiji and its people.

Kumar says they have dispatched hospital beds for Fiji donated by Royal Victorian Eye & Ear hospital in Melbourne and Arjo Australia.

“These beds are electronic beds. They will be really beneficial as it will help out people looking after patients. It will help them because they do not have to lift them up as it is all done through electronics”.

VMSA’s relationship with Fijian government continues to grow as they are organizing more future assistance for Fiji in health sector.

Kumar says they are looking at providing personal protective equipment in months to come.