Viria strengthens village lockdown

The five positive cases of COVID-19 in the Naitasiri province has prompted other nearby villages to strengthen their lockdown protocols.

Viria Village Border Control Head, Waisea Cikaitoga says due to the surge in cases around the country, they are now strictly monitoring the movement of all villagers.

Cikaitoga says strengthening security, surveillance and ensuring no visitors enter the village remains a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have teams schedule to man our checkpoints for 6 hours and they rotate. This is to ensure that our village is safe from the virus that is now beginning to enter our province. We encourage those that go to the Sawani border to be careful. This is also a main area that we are looking at.”

Cikaitoga says most of the village youth are part of the border control team supporting the fight against the killer virus.



[Source: Supplied]

The five cases from Naitaisiri includes two from Matasinasau Village, one from Laselevu, one in the Savusavu settlement; and one case is from Vuisiga Village in Vunidawa.