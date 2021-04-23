Villages implement lockdown

All i-Taukei villages have implemented lockdown measures to ensure they are safe from the coronavirus.

In a statement, i-Taukei Affairs Board has clearly stated the lockdown is effective from today.

Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Deputy Permanent Secretary, Pita Tagicakirewa says villages are not allowed to visit another village or community during this period.

Small boats are also not allowed to operate and can only be operated if there is an emergency.

This is in line with the government’s efforts to contain the virus.