Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert

Fijians in the greater Sigatoka area, particularly along the Coral Coast are becoming more attentive and vigilant about their movement.

Turaga Ni Koro of Votualailai Village in Nadroga, Viliame Rosova says they are on high alert since more than one-hundred COVID-19 patients are in isolation at the Blue West Villas and the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort in Sigatoka.

Rosova says what used to be a shopping ‘honey pot’ for the neighbouring villages is near sitting idle, as people along the Coral Coast are now traveling to Sigatoka or Korolevu to do their shopping.

“We usually do our shopping at the shopping mall in Maui Bay. Since the shopping centre is located near to the quarantine facility, most people have feared about their lives. They are not willing to take the risk, but some still opt to go there with strict COVID safety protocols.”

The owner of Blue West Villas in Maui Bay, Craig Delamare says security in the quarantine premises has been stringent since day one.

“The Military has been extremely good in doing their part keeping everybody in the Resort and then we have the Security on our side making sure that no one breaches the quarantine area.”

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort General Manager, Darren Shaw says military and Health Officials are monitoring and facilitating the needs of over 100 patients in quarantine.

“Most of our workers are not part of the facility. So being such a large property there we are able to differentiate the area that’s been allocated for the patients versus the area that things like meals etc are prepared.”

The two Resorts expect more patients to be quarantined at both facilities.

