Village steps-up surveillance

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:12 pm

Colo-i-Suva village has doubled its surveillance after a COVID-19 death was reported a few months back.

Village Elder, Lasiasi Koroi says they remain on high alert as all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure they are safe from the virus.

He adds the battle is not over yet, and the villagers are not letting their guard down.

“We can never be too complacent and we are strictly following the Government’s stance in fighting this pandemic. The virus is still around us and we will never back down. Even though some communities have relaxed certain restrictions, the village elders here in Colo-I-Suva have agreed to maintain the current lockdown measures despite fewer cases now reported from the Central Division.”

Koroi says Fijians in traditional settings play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve banned social gatherings. Right now, physical distancing, washing of hands regularly, and temperature checks are must protocols that villagers have to follow.”

Koroi says the villagers will not be easily swayed thinking the storm is over as the virus can re-emerge anywhere, at any time.

Families are also conducting prayer sessions in their respective homes seeking divine intervention during this time of uncertainty.

