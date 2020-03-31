Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in

A store in Valelevu Nasinu has breached the lockdown restrictions, opening for business this morning.

Atlas Mega Variety which sells clothing materials and other non-essentials is currently open with people seen going in and out of the premises.

No physical distancing is being practiced either.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have arrived at the store in the last hour, ordering all customers to vacate.

The store owner has also been directed to close the store.

Under lockdown requirements, all non-essential businesses must close.

Anyone who breaches these conditions face fines and prosecutions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19