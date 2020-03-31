Home

Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 3, 2020 10:37 am
A store in Valelevu Nasinu has breached the lockdown restrictions, opening for business this morning.

Atlas Mega Variety which sells clothing materials and other non-essentials is currently open with people seen going in and out of the premises.

No physical distancing is being practiced either.

Police have arrived at the store in the last hour, ordering all customers to vacate.

The store owner has also been directed to close the store.

Under lockdown requirements, all non-essential businesses must close.

Anyone who breaches these conditions face fines and prosecutions.

