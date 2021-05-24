Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccine nationalism must end says PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 1:06 pm

Fiji’s victory over the COVID-19 will be short-lived unless the global community can accelerate vaccination everywhere.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his national statement at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

He says that Fiji’s experience shows how an equitable recovery can begin and it starts by getting jabs in arms, fast.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says it is appalling that wealthier countries are already considering third doses or boosters for their citizens while millions of people including frontline healthcare workers in the developing world cannot access a single dose.


Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his national statement at the 76th United Nations General Assembly [Source: Fijian Government]

He adds globally, thousands of lives are still being lost every day to the virus.

“The majority represent our collective failure to make vaccines available to developing countries. Vaccine nationalism must end. The G7, G20, and multilateral financial institutions have failed to stop it. Only the UN can fill this void of leadership”.

The Prime Minister has joined other leaders in calling on the United Nations to convene an urgent special meeting of Leaders to agree to a time-bound, cost, and detailed plan for the full vaccination of developing countries.

Bainimarama says vaccine inequity is a symptom of a much larger injustice, one that is inherent to the international economic system.

He adds this injustice is the unequal distribution of finance or access to finance that can fuel a recovery.

“While wealthy nations have propped up their economies by printing and investing trillions at near-zero interest rates, developing nations particularly small states have had to borrow at punitive rates to simply keep our people alive, fed, and healthy”.

He adds more innovative framework is needed for development finance that recognizes the unique needs of Small Islands Developing States.

The Prime Minister says this pandemic has been a painful lesson about where unilateral action can lead and where the multilateral institutions are unwilling to go.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard


[Source: Fijian Government]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.