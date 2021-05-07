Home

Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 7:12 pm

The expiry date of the current batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is a little longer allowing the Health Ministry more time to deploy the vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this will allow them to target people more specifically.

“Before this, the expiry dates were a little bit too close so we had to move it fast. That was part of the reason why you saw long lines. I think we have a better opportunity now to manage the crowd because the expiry date is longer.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the vaccination team has come up with a plan to manage the long queues and establish COVID safe protocols.

He adds the AstraZeneca vaccine is for everyone above the age of 18.

Fijians have the option to register online or in-person at their nearest vaccination centre.

