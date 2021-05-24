Vaccination verification tool in development

The government is working on a tool that will allow municipal markets to verify an individual’s vaccination status in real time.

The tool will be developed by digitalFIJI under the VAX programme and will ensure the safety of vendors and shoppers alike.

Permanent Secretary Communications, Tupou’tuah Baravilala says all municipalities will soon be able to authenticate the vaccination status of shoppers and vendors as they are currently rolling out the Vaccine Authentication Exercise workshop.

The workshop is the first of a series to formulate health-first policies under the VAX programme in support of the gradual rollback of some health restrictions.

Baravilala says the ability for vendors and, eventually businesses, to quickly verify the vaccine status of customers, is key to allowing for greater freedom of movement and association in Fiji.

The workshop was also attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government and CEOs and staff of the 13 Municipal Councils.

