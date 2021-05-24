Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination verification tool in development

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 12:52 pm

The government is working on a tool that will allow municipal markets to verify an individual’s vaccination status in real time.

The tool will be developed by digitalFIJI under the VAX programme and will ensure the safety of vendors and shoppers alike.

Permanent Secretary Communications, Tupou’tuah Baravilala says all municipalities will soon be able to authenticate the vaccination status of shoppers and vendors as they are currently rolling out the Vaccine Authentication Exercise workshop.

Article continues after advertisement

The workshop is the first of a series to formulate health-first policies under the VAX programme in support of the gradual rollback of some health restrictions.

Baravilala says the ability for vendors and, eventually businesses, to quickly verify the vaccine status of customers, is key to allowing for greater freedom of movement and association in Fiji.

The workshop was also attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government and CEOs and staff of the 13 Municipal Councils.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.