Vaccination of children resumes today

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 4, 2021 6:04 am

Identifying vaccination sites that children are comfortable and familiar with, is crucial to the work of the Health Ministry.

As the vaccination program for children aged 15 to 17-years-old resumes today, Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they’re being guided by the Education Ministry.

“From the perspective of protecting them, it’s important to actually vaccinate our children and more importantly to allow them to get on with the normalcy of their life. The most important thing is being able to go back to school and finish school.”

He says a list of vaccination sites for children is posted on the Health Ministry’s official website and government Facebook pages.

“We know children are comfortable in their own space that’s why in consultation with the Ministry of Education, we’ve agreed to the schools we are using such as Gospel and Mahatma Gandhi and a few schools in Nausori. So it is an environment where the students are comfortable.”

As of 24th September, a total of 17,996 children have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

