Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 5, 2021 12:38 pm

The private sector is doing its part to expedite the full vaccination of eligible Fijians in an effort to achieve herd immunity and allow for more commercial transactions.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the vaccine lottery that was announced by the Prime Minister is funded by the private sector.

Business houses and organizations have stepped forward to assist relevant stakeholders in encouraging Fijians to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“They recognize that this is in the interest of the country that once we achieve herd immunity we can have a lot more commercial transactions, people go back to work and organizations like FNPF obviously want more people to go back to work because their member’s fund will increase contribution.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the contribution from the various organizations amounted to $300,000 in prize money.

“It is not taxpayers money, it’s not an allocation specifically budgeted for as we are actually getting it funded purely by the private sector. Whilst the allocation is there, the funding is actually coming from citizens and organizations that are concerned about getting the vaccination rates high.”

The first draw of $8,000 will be held on Tuesday to coincide with the 8th anniversary of our Constitution and the second draw will be on Fiji Day with $51,000 in prize money in recognition of Fiji’s 51st anniversary of independence.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.