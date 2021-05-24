Home

Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 9:55 pm

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is now ready to begin the vaccination of children under 18 years.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fongs says they will begin with children in the age group of 15 to 17 years.

Dr Fong says a stringent process is in place to ensure that parental or guardian consent is secured and online registration is encouraged before vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

He says no vaccine will be given without the consent of parents or guardians.

The Permanent Secretary says the Ministry has set aside the required number of vials of vaccine to ensure that the target population between 15 to 17-year-olds can receive both doses of the vaccine.

Dr Fong says eligible children’s 1st dose vaccination is planned for rollout from coming Monday while second dose to begin from Monday 18th October.

He says vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 years is safe and similar to adults, children can also experience the side effects of COVID-19 vaccination such as pain at the jab site, swelling, fever, and body aches.

He says these symptoms should subside over a few days.

The Permanent Secretary says severe side effects are rare and the risk of getting a severe infection and succumbing to COVID-19 is still higher than the risk of adverse events from vaccination.

Dr. Fong is encouraging parents and guardians to agree for their children to be vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19.

