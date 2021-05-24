UN reassures commitment to Fiji

The United Nations has reassured Fiji of its commitment to helping contain the spread of COVID-19.

Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says the global pandemic has affected thousands of Fijians and the UN is looking at protecting the most vulnerable.

He adds apart from the Western Division, they have identified other areas where Fijians are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

“We have had other areas where we have seen the impact of COVID-19 hitting people who were most vulnerable already for instance women and children. Women who have been victims of violence can see that they are continuing to be victimized.”

Samarasinha has commended the Ministry of Health’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He adds they are working with non-government organizations to provide psychological support for children and frontliners.

