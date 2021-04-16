Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed

A 14-year-old girl and a seven-month-old child of Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham are the country’s latest COVID-19 case.

Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the cases were confirmed following tests that were conducted last night.

He adds the two are the children of the 40-year-old woman who tested positive yesterday.

Dr Fong says the two, their mother, father, and three other children have been safely transferred to the Navua Hospital isolation ward.

He says that both children initially tested negative on Tuesday.

Dr Fong adds the cases are regarded as latent, which shows that they’ve been put on isolation before they became infectious.

He highlighted that the 14-year-old girl attended school on Monday and the health officials are working around the clock to track her movement history.

“We believe there is little chance that she passed the virus to others. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be running a screening exercise based on the daughter’s movement.”

Dr Fong has acknowledged this family for being honest and coming forward with information.

Fijians are urged to erase the stigma around COVID-19 and protect the privacy of Fijians living with the virus.