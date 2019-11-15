Tourism will probably get back to 70 percent in the near future

Fiji’s Tourism Industry will not be able to fully recover from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic in the immediate future.

The Tourism Minister says the backbone of our economy may only get back to 70 percent of what is was before the COVID-19 crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says getting our biggest earner back on track will need close collaboration between various sectors.

“The reality is we will probably get back to 70 percent of what we were before and that 70 percent will be the new 100 percent in terms of the industry. It’s going to take a hell of a lot more from us with respect to how and where we want to go to and to get to where we were before.”

Investor Andrew Griffith says if Fiji joins the proposed travel bubble with New Zealand and Australia, it will not only benefit our economy but will also provide employment opportunities.

“If you consider that bubble in the context of New Zealand and Australian markets being 70 percent source market for Fiji, but if this is their only destination here and around the Pacific, it’s obviously very positive for Fiji.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says we can expect more assistance in the near future with ongoing discussion centred around getting small pacific island economies back on track.