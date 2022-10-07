Three new cases with no COVID-19 death to report

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry has recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the Western Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says we do not have any admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19.

However, five patients have tested positive for COVID but are admitted for other diseases.

He says there have been no COVID-19 deaths to report.

Doctor Fong adds that while we have maintained a number of public health mandates and measures related to vaccination and incoming travel, the ministry envisions that once more people get vaccinated with the booster doses, the better the level of protection, and the safer it will become to remove the remaining public health measures.

He also reiterated that for this to happen, the ministry is currently targeting 80 per cent booster coverage for those over 18 years.

Doctor Fong states that the ministry is in the process of reviewing Fiji’s public health measures given the current favorable trends in case numbers and severe outcomes.