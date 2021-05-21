Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases

Three more people have tested positive this evening of COVID-19 and there are now 99 active cases in the country.

The first two cases are from Nadawa, Nasinu and seven miles in Nasinu. Both are primary contacts of case 211 from Tacirua, who tested positive yesterday.

The third case case is from Samabula and is also a primary contact of an earlier case.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says that there was one positive test result in the first batch of 7000 samples sent to Australia but the patient has now recovered.

Initially this was reported as inconclusive during the afternoon update, while the rest of the test results were negative.

“However, we can also confirm that this positive sample, from Natabua Health Centre in Lautoka, is from a already known COVID-19 case that was identified as a contact of another case, and had tested positive for later samples already tested in Fiji. She was isolated, treated and then released after recovering. No further action is needed for this case, and our total case number remains the same.”

With one more patient recovering, there are now 99 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 238 cases in total, with 135 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

A total of 90,325 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since we started testing in early 2020 and a total of 1933 samples were tested yesterday.

The Nadi Hospital laboratory started testing for COVID-19 on 21st May using their four new GeneXpert machines, and their testing numbers are being added to the daily test counts.

The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2500 tests per day. The seven-day average daily test positivity is at 0.4%, and also 0.4% in the last day.

An average of 2.8 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last 7 days, with 2.2 tests per 1000 population in the last day.



