Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji

Live and Learn Fiji has assisted more than 21,000 Fijians from close to 5,000 households.

Visiting frontliners at Live and Learn Fiji in Suva yesterday, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu acknowledged them for their contributions and commitment.

The Organisation had received funding assistance to help Government in responding to the second wave of COVID-19.

Frontliners from Government partners and other civil society organizations have been assisting in reaching out to the needy and affected families.

Seruiratu also reminded the frontliners about the approaching cyclone season and the need to ensure preparedness in our respective communities.

