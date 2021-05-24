The national seven-day average daily test positivity stands at 18% and continues on an upward trend.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says 3313 tests have been reported for July 12th.

Dr Fong says number data for all labs until Monday of this week has now been received, except for one lab which is yet to update data from the 9th of July.

A total of 208,343 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year, with 251,204 tested since testing began in early 2020.

The PS says based on available testing numbers, the national seven-day daily test average is 3889 tests per day or 4.4 tests per 1,000 population.

As of yesterday 370,219 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 70,917 have received their second doses.

This means that 63.1% of the target population have received at least one dose and 12.1 % are now fully vaccinated.

