Test positivity remains high for the Central Division

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 10:25 pm

The daily case numbers in Suva-Nausori are not being used as an indicator to monitor the progress of the outbreak within the containment area.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are closely monitoring other indicators such as test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths to track the progress of the outbreak in Suva-Nausori.

Doctor Fong says the test positivity in Suva-Nausori was between 40-50% before the change in testing policy and has remained at high level, which is above the national average.

This is one indicator of the continuing high level of community transmission in this area.

He adds the testing levels in the Western Division remain consistently high with 3.8-4 tests per 1000 population per day at a 7 day average.

The Permanent Secretary says they are seeing increasing cases reported in the Western Division with evidence of widespread community transmission .

He adds they are also recording increasing numbers of people with severe disease and deaths in the West.

