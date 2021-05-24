Ten new COVID cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of ten new COVID cases.

Five new cases were recorded on Thursday, and five new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this epidemic curve depicts the daily positive cases since the second wave of this outbreak that began in April this year..

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

There has been a total of 697 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 695 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Health Ministry has recorded 609 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19.

These are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

The health team continues to monitor the outbreak using indicators such as daily case numbers, hospitalizations, test positivity, and deaths.