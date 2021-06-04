Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 11, 2021 10:05 pm
[File Photo]

The Makoi Health Centre will be temporarily closed tomorrow.

This was confirmed by the Health Ministry to allow for their team to decontaminate the health facility and prepare for the resumption of the medical services.

All medical services of the Makoi Health Centre are currently being redirected to the Valelevu Health Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The Makoi Screening Clinic will continue operating from Makoi Muslim Primary School.

