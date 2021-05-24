Home

Telehealth services now available

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @shwetaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 12:44 pm
[Source: Google]

The current COVID-19 situation has allowed many people to foster creative ways of carrying out services while adhering to the measures in place.

The Oceania Hospital is taking an innovative approach through its Telehealth services, reaching out to Fijians through the phone to diagnose patients.

Oceania Hospital Director Pramesh Sharma says some people are reluctant of leaving their homes for fear of contracting COVID-19.

“So what we did is we introduced the teleservices where our practitioners’ even specialists and our pharmacy services you can dial in and they’ll come straight to your homes and look after your health care needs in your premises.”

Fiji Care Managing Director Peter McPherson says they have also joined the initiative by providing online services to people in need of medical care.

“We do online, through FijiCare as well. FijiCare gives us an appointment date referring patient and we do direct and there’s no need to come in the surgery.”

The Telehealth service is a safe way of ensuring that Fijians receive the medical care and assistance they need at the same time, minimizing movement reduces the risk of possible COVID transmission.

