COVID-19

Taxi drivers fight over base

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 4:25 pm
Police officers had to control some taxi drivers who were fighting over a taxi base in front of RB Patel Supermarket in Suva earlier today.

Police officers had to control some taxi drivers who were fighting over a taxi base in front of RB Patel Supermarket in Suva earlier today.

This as supermarkets are one of the places that can remain open during the lockdown period in the Central Division and one of those places that taxis can get customers.

Officers came to the rescue as the taxi drivers in question were on the verge of manhandling one another.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Taxi Association while responding to the situation says base licenses should be prioritized for those that belonged to that particular area.

Association President Raben Singh says it’s clear that some taxi operators are taking advantage of the national health crisis.

“Taxis supposed to operate from their base, and outside taxi cannot come and operate from the base if the base is empty then the outside taxi can come and park but first right, the base taxi should be parked at their base.”

Singh has called on taxi drivers to operate from their respective zones in fairness to all taxi operators.

