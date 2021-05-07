Suva return to life after four days of lockdown

Suva City came to life this morning following the lifting of the lockdown.

It was a breath of fresh air for thousands stuck within the four walls of their homes in the last four days.

After what has been described by some as four long days critical to combating COVID-19, the city was bustling again with essential businesses re-opening operation and people returning to work.

Article continues after advertisement

Among those returning to work is a vendor who is elated to be able to re-open her stall at the market, and earn an income.

“I woke up and baked some pastries to sell. I am really grateful to be able to come to the market because this is my source of income.”

Riyaz Khan says he and his fellow taxi drivers are affected by the pandemic and they are grateful for the chance to operate.

“The lockdown was tough, no earning at all. Doing at least a few runs today is very helpful for us.”

Notably, those who did return to the city strictly followed COVID safe measures.

Everyone was wearing a face mask, people were practicing physical distancing when lining up outside shops and supermarkets.