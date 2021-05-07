Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva return to life after four days of lockdown|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Suva return to life after four days of lockdown

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 19, 2021 4:15 pm

Suva City came to life this morning following the lifting of the lockdown.

It was a breath of fresh air for thousands stuck within the four walls of their homes in the last four days.

After what has been described by some as four long days critical to combating COVID-19, the city was bustling again with essential businesses re-opening operation and people returning to work.

Article continues after advertisement

Among those returning to work is a vendor who is elated to be able to re-open her stall at the market, and earn an income.

“I woke up and baked some pastries to sell. I am really grateful to be able to come to the market because this is my source of income.”

Riyaz Khan says he and his fellow taxi drivers are affected by the pandemic and they are grateful for the chance to operate.

“The lockdown was tough, no earning at all. Doing at least a few runs today is very helpful for us.”

Notably, those who did return to the city strictly followed COVID safe measures.

Everyone was wearing a face mask, people were practicing physical distancing when lining up outside shops and supermarkets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.