Suva busy after lockdown is lifted

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 3, 2021 12:40 pm

The people of Suva were out in numbers this morning after the lockdown was lifted around 4am.

People were seen lining up outside supermarkets across the Central Division as safety measures continue to be implemented for shoppers.

The Suva bus stand was no exception as buses followed rules for loading capacity as well as mask-wearing.

Article continues after advertisement

At the Suva market, safety measures remain in place with only people wearing masks allowed inside.

At most of these busy places, people were asked to show the careFIJI App or fill their details into logbooks.

Despite no new case of COVID-19 recorded yesterday, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Dr James Fong has reminded Fijians the war against COVID-19 is not over and everyone needs to remain alert.

