Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished

Majority of supermarkets in Nadi have replenished their stock.

This is after many people were bulk buying last week into the weekend.

FBC News visited five supermarkets and noted that shelves had full stock.

Supermarkets are also not crowded with people rushing to buy items.

A few supermarket managers have told us that they have enough stock to last.

They said that in the weekend they were restocking.

