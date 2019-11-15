COVID-19
Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished
March 25, 2020 4:20 pm
Majority of supermarkets in Nadi have replenished their stock.
Majority of supermarkets in Nadi have replenished their stock.
This is after many people were bulk buying last week into the weekend.
FBC News visited five supermarkets and noted that shelves had full stock.
Article continues after advertisement
Supermarkets are also not crowded with people rushing to buy items.
A few supermarket managers have told us that they have enough stock to last.
They said that in the weekend they were restocking.
Click here for more on COVID-19