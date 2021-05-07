Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown

Supermarkets across the capital city were once again buzzing with eager Fijians after four days of lockdown.

Many of these people say they have ran out of food and are out to restock on supplies.

Akuila Talemaitoga who looks after a family of eight says that he had to come early to town because they have run out of groceries.

“I know that movement was restricted during the lockdown which was why we were not able to do our shopping. We rushed to town this morning because we have run out of ration.”

Many families say that they buy rations that would last them for a week but with everyone home, the rations were quick to finish.