Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 8, 2021 12:40 pm

88 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours for failure to wear a mask in a public place within a containment or lockdown zone.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says those arrested either had a mask in their possession but chose to not wear it or were not wearing it properly.

Of the 88 arrests, 57 were made in the Southern Division of which five were juveniles.

In the Central Division arrests were made near the Flea Market, Rodwell Road, Suva Bus Stand, Mark Street, Renwick Road and at the Suva Market.

17 were arrested in the Eastern Division and 13 in the Central Division.

One individual was arrested in Rakiraki who was not wearing a mask while traveling in a bus.

Eight people were also arrested in the West for social gathering while ten were arrested for breaching curfew.

The Western and Southern Divisions recorded five cases each.

The Individuals are kept at different holding centers which have been set up to cater for the growing number of arrests.

