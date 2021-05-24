Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients

Health experts revealed that people who smoke are among those who are vulnerable to the severity of the Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health says they have classified smoking as comorbidity.

Doctor Hebe Gouda of the World Health Organization says smoking endangers people’s life, even more, when they contract COVID-19.

“Ultimately smokers are more likely to die from COVID-19 disease than someone who has never smoked. We now know that the evidence strongly indicates that smokers are up to 50% more likely to suffer worse from COVID-19 disease.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are also analyzing data of the COVID death recorded to determine any possible links to smoking.

“But certainly in terms of the patients that we’ve had as we know a significant number of them are the elderly population and those with comorbidities.”

According to the Ministry of Health, 16.6 percent of Fijians smoke every day.

Smoking is a major risk factor for lung diseases such as cancer, Fiji’s 4th biggest killer.

