Seven new COVID-19 cases, 29 active cases overall

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Ministry of Health, with six new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says six cases were recorded in the Western Division and one was recorded in the Northern Division.

Overall, there have been 64,439 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% of the cases from the Western Division, two percent of cases from the Eastern Division, and three percent from the Northern Division.

There have been a total of 862 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

The active cases currently stand at 29.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report.

As of the 14th of April, a total of 121,403 individuals have so far received booster doses.

The booster dose interval for eligible people has been reduced to three months from the second dose.