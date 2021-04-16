Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS

There is a need to shake the harmful stigma around people who have contracted COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says people need to understand that the virus is highly transmissible and anyone can catch it.

There are now new cases of COVID-19 and Dr Fong is urging people to be honest with health officials about how they are feeling and where have they been.

“If you feel you have symptoms, call 158. If you know someone experiencing symptoms, call 158. If you suspect you have had contact with either of our two confirmed patients, call 158. Our screening clinics are open and available throughout the country as part of a national network of community surveillance to identify COVID-like symptoms among the Fijian public and get them tested.”



Dr Fong adds the restrictions announced on Monday remains unchanged.

He says non-work gatherings of any size should not be happening.

He says this is a bitter pill to swallow for those who had planned religious celebrations but this is a life or death matter.

He says those services, no matter how small, could put lives at risk.

Dr Fong says discipline and sacrifice today will keep COVID-stricken patients out of ICUs and prevent loss of life.

He says all faith teaches us the value of every life and Fijians have been reminded to keep celebrations within their homes and restricted to members of their households.