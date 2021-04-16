Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers |Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS|Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 3:46 am

There is a need to shake the harmful stigma around people who have contracted COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says people need to understand that the virus is highly transmissible and anyone can catch it.

There are now new cases of COVID-19 and Dr Fong is urging people to be honest with health officials about how they are feeling and where have they been.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you feel you have symptoms, call 158. If you know someone experiencing symptoms, call 158. If you suspect you have had contact with either of our two confirmed patients, call 158. Our screening clinics are open and available throughout the country as part of a national network of community surveillance to identify COVID-like symptoms among the Fijian public and get them tested.”
 
Dr Fong adds the restrictions announced on Monday remains unchanged.

He says non-work gatherings of any size should not be happening.

He says this is a bitter pill to swallow for those who had planned religious celebrations but this is a life or death matter.

He says those services, no matter how small, could put lives at risk.

Dr Fong says discipline and sacrifice today will keep COVID-stricken patients out of ICUs and prevent loss of life.

He says all faith teaches us the value of every life and Fijians have been reminded to keep celebrations within their homes and restricted to members of their households.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.