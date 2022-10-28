Seven new cases with no COVID deaths recorded

The emergence of more highly transmissible variants such as the XXB COVID -19 variant reminds us of the need to maintain measures that will protect the vulnerable in the community.

This call has been reiterated by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says seven new cases were recorded in the past week and there is no new COVID-19 death to report.

Of the seven cases recorded, two cases were recorded in the Central Division; five cases in the Western Division with nil cases in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Fong says there is a need to maintain screening and COVID safe measures in hospitals and aged-care homes.

The PS says those with chronic disease and patients going through an acute illness need to take on personal COVID safe measures and support persons need to ensure their safety by policing the COVID safety measures around them.

Fong adds that the ministry is acquiring more rapid testing kits to help institute protocols to protect the vulnerable and to enhance our screening of border and hotel workers.

He also highlighted that experience in the USA and European countries indicate a minimal change in hospital admissions for COVID-19 disease despite an increase in case numbers.

The ministry states two admissions have tested positive for COVID but have been admitted for other diseases.

In addition, the ministry’s target of the booster campaign is to administer 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who have completed the primary series, dozes one and two or more months prior but have not yet received a booster dose.