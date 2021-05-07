Senior police officers visit checkpoints

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and senior officers visited officers manning checkpoints within the Suva-Nausori lockdown areas today.

The top brass of the force extended their appreciation and Sunday blessings as special COVID operations continued today.

ACP Tudravu acknowledged the officers dedication and loyalty, stressing that the mission is to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts during the lockdown period.

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Tudravu also acknowledged the support of policing families.

He has reiterated his call for all Fijians to adhere to the restrictions announced by the Ministry of Health as the virus can only be beaten if we all work together.



