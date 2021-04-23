Security tightens in Suva City

Security has been tightened around the Suva Business District for Fijians entering the city and those using public transport.

Bus drivers, taxi drivers and pedestrians can be seen wearing masks as they go about their business.

Officers from the Land Transport Authority are also on the streets inspecting vehicle occupants for adherence to the face mask requirement.

Some LTA officers even boarded buses to advise passengers on the proper methods of wearing masks.

Raiwaqa Buses driver Jitendra Charan says he is happy with the measures but he does anticipate that passengers will try to disregard the measure.

“I’m ready to tackle this kind of people, I’m telling people to wear the mask all the time when they are on the bus and to get inside the bus.”

LTA officers and Suva City Council marshals will continue to patrol the Suva Bus Stand while other direct Fijians on social distancing.