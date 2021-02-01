Second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations to roll out

The second phase of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccinations will roll out from Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health says 50,000 people will be eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine.

This as the Ministry has received 100,000 doses of vaccines from India on Monday.

The Ministry says those who will be eligible include the rest of the frontline staff at the borders, all healthcare workers (including those in private healthcare), police and military officers, tourism and hotel workers, and civil servants.

Also eligible to receive the vaccine will be those over the age of 60 and people with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease if they get infected with COVID-19.

The Ministry says people will fall into this category if they are currently attending a Special Outpatients Department clinic with the Ministry of Health, or similar with a private healthcare provider and this includes people with diabetes, asthma, and heart conditions.

The Ministry is urging Fijians over the age of 18, and especially those eligible for this second phase, to register for the vaccine.

The list of locations where people can get vaccinated will be released later this week.