Second dose of vaccination begins

People who are due to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can go to their nearest vaccination site to get the jab.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that it is not compulsory that people receive the second dose from the same vaccination site where they received their first dose.

It says individuals can simply go to their nearest vaccination site or contact 158.

The Ministry says a reminder for the date of the second dose will be sent to those who received their first jab and had registered on the digital system.

Individuals can check their vaccine card to confirm the date of their second dose of vaccination.

The Ministry has started administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

For the second dose of vaccination roll-out, the Ministry of Health is planning to set-up teams for respective sites across the country.

This will ensure that all Fijians will be able to access the vaccine without having to travel far or wait too long in queues.

For the further convenience of the public, drive-through vaccination sites will also be set-up.

The locations of the mobile vaccination teams will be announced early next week.

Meanwhile, 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrived from Australia last night, with a further 30,000 will arrive tomorrow.

Next week, the Health Ministry is expected to roll out the first dose of the vaccination to remaining front line workers and those who constantly engage with the public given the nature of their work.