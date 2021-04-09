Second batch of COVID-19 vaccine delayed

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility will take longer to arrive than earlier anticipated.

The United Nations Fiji office has confirmed they were hoping to receive the shipment by the end of the month, but this will now not be possible.

Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says there is no precise date for when the second batch will be available to Fiji.

“We were only able to get 12,000 in so far. We had hoped to get the second batch by this month but there were some challenges with the production line so as a result it has been delayed.”

Samarasinha has encouraged Fijians to get the jab.

The UN executive says Fiji is part of the lucky few as many developed nations are still trying to get their hands on the vaccine.