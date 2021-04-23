Screening underway for garment workers

The staff of Mark One Apparel and Lyndhurst Fiji Ltd are currently being screened by teams from the Ministry of Health.

This after one of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced today is a woman who works at a garment factory from Kalabu Tax-Free Zone.

She is the aunt of the case from Vunimono, Nausori that was announced yesterday.

When contacted this evening, both garment factories confirm they are accompanying screening teams from the Health Ministry to houses of their employees.

The Permanent Secretary for Health confirms Dr James Fong says the factory owners have agreed to work with health officials to ensure the workers are tested tonight.

“The disease just went there, now they are acting really fast to try and make sure that tonight there will be a lot of people staying awake, coming around to do swabs.”

Dr. Fong says they expect results from swabs that will be taken tonight from the staff of the two factories.