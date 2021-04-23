Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Journalists are working hard: FMA|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Screening underway for garment workers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 6:09 pm
Mark One Apparel Garment Factory [Source: Mark One Apparel/ facebook]

The staff of Mark One Apparel and Lyndhurst Fiji Ltd are currently being screened by teams from the Ministry of Health.

This after one of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced today is a woman who works at a garment factory from Kalabu Tax-Free Zone.

She is the aunt of the case from Vunimono, Nausori that was announced yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

When contacted this evening, both garment factories confirm they are accompanying screening teams from the Health Ministry to houses of their employees.

The Permanent Secretary for Health confirms Dr James Fong says the factory owners have agreed to work with health officials to ensure the workers are tested tonight.

“The disease just went there, now they are acting really fast to try and make sure that tonight there will be a lot of people staying awake, coming around to do swabs.”

Dr. Fong says they expect results from swabs that will be taken tonight from the staff of the two factories.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.