COVID-19
Screening continues in Cunningham
April 24, 2021 10:30 am
Screening has expanded to the greater Cunningham area as of six this morning.
Dr James Fong says the team of military and health personnel was led by Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu.
Great morning to join and support our hardworking screening and surveillance Teams in Suva. #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/Y9lcY29nHf
— Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) April 23, 2021
FBC News also noted an increased presence of Police Officers and medical staff at the entry points to the Cunningham area checking the temperature of people and distributing face masks to those who were seen without them.
