Screening continues in Cunningham

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 24, 2021 10:30 am

Screening has expanded to the greater Cunningham area as of six this morning.

Dr James Fong says the team of military and health personnel was led by Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu.

FBC News also noted an increased presence of Police Officers and medical staff at the entry points to the Cunningham area checking the temperature of people and distributing face masks to those who were seen without them.

