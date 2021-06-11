SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities

The Suva City Council is disappointed with people who were seen using the recreational facility in Nasese this morning for workout purposes.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, says these Fijians removed the ‘caution tape’ that were put around the facility including those on the park seats.

Tikoduadua adds they’ve replaced the caution tape with actual barriers and similar actions will be taken at other recreational areas.

Information gathered that more than 16 people were seen working out along the seawall with no physical distancing and some were not even wearing face masks.

It is also believed that Police Officers who were on patrol chased them from the area.

Tikoduadua is urging the public to be responsible and strictly follow the current COVID-19 safety procedures in place.