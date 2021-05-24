Home

Safety a concern while distributing food ration

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
August 1, 2021 7:05 am

Fijians are reminded to observe COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly mask-wearing and two-meter distance when rations are delivered to them by suppliers.

This was the comment made by the Coordinator for supply and distribution of rations, Kamal Goundar.

Goundar is reiterating that for their own safety, delivery teams will return without distributing rations if people do not adhere to proper COVID-19 protocols.

This after delivery teams have highlighted the risk to safety that they are facing due to people not following protocols.

The Ministry of Economy has delivered more than 50,000 food rations, essential items, household and grocery packs so far to families in isolation and targeted lockdown since the initiative started earlier this year.

